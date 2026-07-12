Kuwait Army says drone attack on offshore oil platform injures one worker

Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence said on Sunday that three northern border centres and an offshore oil platform were targeted in attacks amid a fresh exchange of strikes between the US and Iran.

The ministry said the attacks on three northern land border centres caused material damage.

Its official spokesperson also reported that a Kuwait Oil Company offshore drilling platform in Kuwaiti territorial waters was targeted by a hostile drone, causing material damage and injuring one worker, who is receiving medical treatment.

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The relevant authorities have taken immediate measures to address the incidents, while the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces reaffirmed its readiness and commitment to taking all necessary steps to protect the country’s security and territory.

The incidents came as Iran launched attacks on several countries in the region, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman and Jordan, in what Tehran described as a response to repeated US "aggression".

The attacks followed ongoing disputes over shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has continued targeting vessels it considers to be violating restrictions, while the US has carried out retaliatory strikes in response.

Kuwait had earlier stated that it intercepted hostile aerial targets that entered its airspace, with explosions heard in connection with the operations.