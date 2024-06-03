Kuwait dismisses rumours of education minister's resignation

Photp: AFP

Published: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 9:50 PM

The Kuwait government on Monday dismissed rumours about the resignation of the Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

Rumours about Dr. Adel Al-Adwani’s resignation is doing the rounds on the social media.

The spokesman of the Kuwaiti government, Amer Al-Ajmi, in a press statement, said legal action would be taken against such rumour mongers, urging everyone to seek information from official sources

