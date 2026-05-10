Kuwait detects several hostile drones in airspace on May 10

The Armed Forces affirmed its full readiness to safeguard the country's security and ensure the safety of citizens and residents, the country's news agency reported

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 10 May 2026, 4:07 PM
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[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Kuwait's Armed Forces detected several hostile drones inside Kuwaiti airspace at dawn Sunday and dealt with them in line with approved procedures, the Ministry of Defence said.

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Kuwait News Agency (Kuna) quoted Ministry spokesperson Colonel Staff Saud Al-Atwan as affirming the Armed Forces' full readiness to safeguard the country's security and ensure the safety of citizens and residents.

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Other Gulf countries also dealt with drones on Sunday. UAE's Ministry of Defence announced that it engaged two drones coming from Iran, with no injuries reported.

UAE's  Ministry of Defence said that it is on high alert to deal with any threats, and that it will firmly combat any party that aims to undermine the UAE's sovereignty and security.

Meanwhile, Qatar's defence ministry announced that a commercial cargo vessel in the country's territorial waters, northeast of Mesaieed Port, coming from Abu Dhabi, was targeted by a drone on Sunday morning.

The incident resulted in a limited fire onboard the vessel, with no reported injuries, the ministry said in a statement on X.

The vessel continued its journey toward Mesaieed Port after the fire was brought under control, the ministry said, stressing that the necessary measures were taken, and coordination was carried out with the relevant authorities.


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