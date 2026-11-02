Dentist arrested in Kuwait for fraud, stealing up to 150 dinars from 5 patients

A dentist was arrested in Kuwait for fraudulently obtaining money from five of his patients, stealing amounts ranging from 120 to 150 Kuwaiti dinars (around Dh1,770).

The Gulf state's Ministry of Interior revealed details of the crime and shared a video of the Syrian dentist, adding that he had been referred to the relevant authorities for the necessary legal action.

Authorities explained that arresting the dentist, who has been working in Jahra Specialised Dental Centre, was made following information that he had been asking the patients to purchase dental prosthetic supplies in quantities exceeding their actual treatment needs. He convinced his victims that the additional materials were necessary and asked them to provide purchase invoices. After treating his patients, he would then return the unused supplies to pharmacies and pocket the refunds.

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Kuwait's General Department of Criminal Investigations, represented by the Anti-Counterfeiting and Forgery Crimes Department, said the dentist now faces charges of fraud and embezzling money.

Following investigations, the suspect was arrested at his workplace, where dental prosthetic materials and their purchase invoices were found in his possession. When confronted, he admitted to committing the offences repeatedly in five cases, embezzling amounts ranging from 120 to 150 Kuwaiti dinars.

This is not the first case in which a medical professional in Kuwait has been arrested over alleged illegal activities involving patients and financial gain. Last August, a gynaecologist was apprehended in Kuwait for providing illegal abortions and providing his patients with illegal abortion pills in exchange for money. Authorities received information that the Egyptian expat was conducting these activities in his private clinic and receiving payments in cash or via bank transfer for the same.