'Entirely false': Kuwait denies WSJ report alleging military operations against Iran

Kuwait has denied a Wall Street Journal report, which it said contained "entirely false" allegations of the country's participation in military operations against Iran.

In an official letter to the WSJ editorial board, Sheikha Al Zain Al Sabah, the Kuwaiti ambassador to US, called on the news organisation to correct its report titled "Bahrain, Kuwait Warplanes Struck Iran in Rare Gulf Retaliation".

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Al Sabah said that the report, published on July 24, is "completely untrue," Kuwait's state news agency Kuna stated.

The ambassador pointed out that particularly during the times of regional uncertainty, accuracy is not merely a journalistic responsibility, but a necessity for stability. Accurate reporting also helps ensure that "public opinion is not misled on issues related to international peace and security," she said, according to Kuna.

The ambassador reiterated Kuwait's position, stating that it has not participated in any military operations against Iran, nor has it permitted the use of its territory, airspace, or territorial waters to launch any offensive operations against any neighbouring country.

The country's position is based on "principles of respect for international law, preservation of state sovereignty, promotion of good neighbourly relations, and the peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy," Al Sabah said.

Kuwait's foreign policy is inspired by its history; in a region that has borne the heavy human and economic costs of conflict for decades, "it believes that regional security is not achieved through escalation but through diplomatic dialogue," she added.