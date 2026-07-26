Kuwait rejects social media rumours of terrorist cell being uncovered

Kuwait's Ministry of Interior (MOI) has refuted claims circulating online that a terrorist cell has been busted inside the country. The authority stressed that this information being shared on some social media platforms is not based on any official source.

The MOI said that it is transparent about any cases or incidents related to national security. It added that if any case of this nature, or any other security-related matter, is uncovered, it will be announced through official channels in accordance with the country's established procedures.

On July 23, the authority also clarified that reports circulating on some social media claiming that all vehicles are prohibited from leaving the country through border crossings if they have unpaid traffic violations are false.

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The ministry confirmed that the measure currently in force applies only to:

Vehicles that are subject to judicial or precautionary impoundment; and

Vehicles whose insurance policies have expired, in accordance with the applicable legal procedures. It does not apply to vehicles with outstanding traffic violations.

The ministry also confirmed that Kuwaiti citizens are not required to pay outstanding traffic fines before departing through border crossings.

However, residents are required to settle any outstanding traffic fines before leaving the country, in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations.

The Ministry of Interior continues to urge citizens and residents to verify the accuracy of information and obtain news from official sources, warning against being misled by rumours or sharing unverified reports. It emphasised that the official accounts of the Ministry of Interior and other state authorities are the only authoritative sources for news and information.

The ministry also stressed that publishing or re-sharing false news or rumours that could harm the public interest may expose those responsible to legal accountability under the applicable laws and regulations.