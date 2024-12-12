Kuwait denies assault of Jordanian woman in deportation prison

Image used for illustrative purpose

Kuwait has denied recent rumours and allegations claiming that a Jordanian woman was assaulted inside the country's deportation prison (temporary detention centre).

The General Department of Security Relations and Media clarified that the authorities had thoroughly investigated the incident and found the allegations false.

According to the department's statement, the incident was verified with transparency under the supervision of senior officials, including the Director General of the General Administration of Correctional Institutions and a representative from the Embassy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.