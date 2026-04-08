Kuwait deals with Iranian attacks for hours; oil facilities, power plants damaged

Kuwait on Wednesday reported Iranian attacks that have been ongoing from 8am local time and damaged power and desalination plants as well as oil facilities, hours after a Iran-US truce came into effect.

"Since 8:00 AM (0500 GMT) today, Kuwaiti air defences have been engaging an intense wave of hostile Iranian attacks, dealing with 28 drones targeting the State of Kuwait," Kuwait's military said in a statement on X.

It said it "intercepted a large number of these hostile drones" but that the attacks caused "significant material damage to oil facilities, power plants and water desalination plants".

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