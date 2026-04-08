Kuwait deals with Iranian attacks for hours; oil facilities, power plants damaged

Authorities say defence forces engaged 28 drones on April 8, hours after Iran-US truce came into effect

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 8 Apr 2026, 2:12 PM
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Kuwait on Wednesday reported Iranian attacks that have been ongoing from 8am local time and damaged power and desalination plants as well as oil facilities, hours after a Iran-US truce came into effect.

"Since 8:00 AM (0500 GMT) today, Kuwaiti air defences have been engaging an intense wave of hostile Iranian attacks, dealing with 28 drones targeting the State of Kuwait," Kuwait's military said in a statement on X.

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It said it "intercepted a large number of these hostile drones" but that the attacks caused "significant material damage to oil facilities, power plants and water desalination plants".

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