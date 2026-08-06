Kuwait court revokes mother's custody after she uses kids to make social media ads

A landmark ruling in Kuwait has revoked the custody of two children from their mother, granting custody to their father.

According to Al Anba, a local media outlet, the court had found that the mother had used the children to advertise products on social media, which negatively imapcted their studies.

The court said in its reasoning that this custody does not mean that a parental authority has been negated or reduce the father's role in their children's education.

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The authority said that good upbringing is based on cooperation between the custodian and the guardian in the best interest of the childrens while keeping the children informed of essential developments related to their health, education, and behaviour.

The court then said that it is in the best interest of both children to transfer custody to their father. This move was made after the court was satisfied with his ability to provide a safe and stable family environment.

The court ruled to remove custody from the mother and grant it to the father, placing the two children in his care and upbringing in accordance with the law.