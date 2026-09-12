Kuwait condemns drone attacks on Saudi Arabia pipeline launched from Iraq

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Kuwait has strongly condemned drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia's East-West Pipeline in the Riyadh and Madinah regions, saying the strikes caused injuries and material damage.

In a statement issued by Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, the country said the drones originated from Iraqi territory and described the attacks as a "flagrant violation of Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty".

The ministry also warned that the attack threatened the security of energy supplies and represented a dangerous escalation that could undermine the security and stability of the region.

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Kuwait called on the Iraqi government to take the necessary measures to ensure that its territory is not used as a launchpad for attacks against Saudi Arabia.

It also urged Baghdad to work towards stopping such attacks and preventing them from happening again.

Kuwait reaffirmed its "absolute solidarity" with Saudi Arabia and said it stands by the Kingdom and supports all measures it takes to protect its sovereignty, security, stability and interests.