Kuwait condemns deadly attack on police checkpoint in northwest Pakistan

Kuwait condemned a deadly militant attack targeting a police checkpoint in northwest Pakistan, after a car bomb explosion and armed assault killed at least 15 police officers and injured three others.

Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) denounced the attack, reiterating the country's position to "terrorism and extremism in all its forms and manifestation". The ministry also extended condolences to Pakistan's government and people, as well as to the families of the victims, while wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

The attack took place overnight in the Fateh Khel area of Bannu, located in Pakistan's border province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an area that has seen a sharp rise in militant violence in years.

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At least 15 were killed and three were injured in a car bomb attack in northwest Pakistan on Sunday (May 10).

"Last night in the Fateh Khel area of Bannu, a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a police checkpoint, after which multiple militants entered the post," Bannu police official Muhammad Sajjad Khan told AFP.

Gunmen stormed the police checkpost after the car blast, opening fire, according to officials who said they also used small drones in the attack.

"During the assault, the militants used quadcopters along with heavy weaponry," a senior administrative official in Bannu told AFP on condition of anonymity.

He said more than 100 militants took part in the attack.

"In addition, while retreating, the attackers took police personnel and weapons from the station with them," he added.

Bannu has been gripped in recent years by militant activity that has grown across Pakistan's border regions.

The Taliban government in Kabul denies Pakistan's accusations that Afghan territory is a safe harbour for militants, but the frosty relationship has spiralled into deadly armed conflict, including Pakistani airstrikes on cities in Afghanistan in recent months.

(With inputs from AFP)