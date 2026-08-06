Kuwait orders closure of Iranian Private School, revokes its educational licence

The Minister of Education, Sayed Jalal Al Tabtabaei, said that this decision was made in line with laws regarding private education and public interest

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 6 Aug 2026, 4:18 PM
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Kuwait on Thursday revoked the educational licence of the Iranian Private School in the country, ordering its closure.

The decision also cancels the school's renewed operating licence and tasks the General Department of Private Education with implementing the procedures to close the institution.

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The Minister of Education, Sayed Jalal Al Tabtabaei, said that this decision was made in line with laws regarding private education and public interest.

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The ministry also ordered the school to stop accepting new students from the 2026-27 academic year. Parents whose children are currently enrolled in the school will be informed and asked to transfer their children to other schools.

This comes against the backdrop of flaring tensions in the region. Gulf states have borne the brunt of Tehran's attacks during the conflict, with Kuwait and Bahrain hit especially hard in recent weeks after a truce between the US and Iran broke down.

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