Kuwait briefly closes airspace after fresh Iranian attacks on June 11

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Kuwait resumed air traffic on Thursday and Kuwait International Airport returned to normal operations after a temporary suspension prompted by Iranian attacks, the civil aviation authority said.

"Air traffic in Kuwaiti airspace has returned to normal," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

Kuwait had closed its airspace and suspended air traffic from 4.50am (0150 GMT) on Thursday as a precautionary measure following Iranian attacks, diverting flights to alternative airports.

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Kuwait's military said earlier on Thursday that its air defences were engaging "hostile aerial targets", after the US launched fresh attacks against Iran.

"The General Staff of the Army announces that air defense systems are currently engaging hostile aerial targets in accordance with established operational procedures," it said on X.

It urged "everyone to adhere to the security and safety instructions and guidelines issued by the relevant authorities, and to obtain information from official and reliable sources".

Kuwait Airways resumes operations

Kuwait Airways also announced the resumption of all departing and arriving flights following the reopening of Kuwait's airspace and the return of air traffic operations to normal, in accordance with the directives of relevant authorities.

The airline said that flights will continue to operate according to the approved flight schedule. Flights affected during the suspension period have been rescheduled for Thursday, 11 June 2026.

Passengers wishing to cancel their tickets or change their booking dates will be exempt from any additional fees for cancellations or modifications, for flights scheduled Thursday only.

Ministry condemns latest Iranian attacks

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses Kuwait's strongest condemnation and denunciation of the continued and repeated Iranian attacks on the state, the latest of which occurred today.

The Ministry said that the recurrence of these blatant attacks reflects a systematic and aggressive approach, which Kuwait will neither accept nor tolerate.

"These attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Kuwait, a blatant breach of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and an undermining of efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions in the region," the Ministry said, reiterating the state's full right to take all necessary measures to preserve its security and defend its territory and vital installations.