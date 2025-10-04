Two Kuwaiti citizens released from Israel; work ongoing to free third

Two Kuwaiti citizens among civilian activists who took part in the Global Sumud Flotilla and were detained by Israel have been released, the Gulf country's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Israel has intercepted the flotilla, which comprised 42 boats trying to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip and break the Israeli blockade on the enclave amid the ongoing war.

It has faced international condemnation after intercepting all boats in the flotilla and arresting more than 450 activists.

The flotilla, which set sail in late August, marked the latest attempt by activists to challenge the Israeli naval blockade of the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, where Israel has been waging a war since Palestinian militant group Hamas's deadly attack on Israel almost two years ago.

Expressing thanks

In a statement, the Kuwaiti Ministry stated that a third Kuwaiti citizen is still held by Israeli authorities, stressing that it will spare no effort in working for his release.

It also extended thanks to Bahrain, Jordan, Turkey and other friendly nations for their help over the past days in securing the release of the two Kuwaitis.

"The safety for Kuwaiti citizens abroad remains paramount," it said, adding that it was now working to secure the return of all detained citizens home at the earliest.

Earlier on Saturday, Bahrain confirmed that authorities visited the detention centre to meet Bahraini and Kuwaiti citizens arrested by Israeli security forces.

Israeli authorities stated that detainees must complete official paperwork in order to return to the two countries, according to the Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs.