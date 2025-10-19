Video: 2 Kuwaitis arrested for violent robbery; legal action taken against them

Two Kuwaiti nationals were arrested for committing violent robbery in Hawalli Governorate, the Gulf country's Ministry of Interior said on Sunday, stressing its determination to combat all forms of crime.

The arrests come after an Asian resident filed a report saying that he had been robbed by two individuals—one of whom restrained him while the other stole his belongings before both fled the scene.

Investigations by the Salmiya Investigation Office included reviewing surveillance camera footage, which led to the identification of the perpetrators, who turned out to be two citizens who work for the Ministry of Defence.

Authorities tracked down the suspects, and they managed to arrest one of them. Confronted with the investigation findings, he confessed to committing the crime in collaboration with another Kuwaiti.

The second suspect was subsequently apprehended and when confronted with the charges, he admitted to participating in the crime.

During search operations, authorities found substances suspected to be narcotics and tools used for drug consumption in the two Kuwaitis' possession.

Legal procedures are being taken against the suspects, who, along with the seized items, have been referred to the competent authorities, the Ministry said.

In a statement, the Ministry of Interior stressed that the law will be applied to everyone without exception.