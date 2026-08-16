Kuwait bans tobacco, nicotine products for under-21s from January 2027

Kuwait has introduced sweeping new rules governing the sale and circulation of tobacco and nicotine products under Ministerial Decision No. 237 of 2026, issued by Health Minister Dr Ahmad Al-Awadhi.

According to Kuwaiti local media, the rules include a ban on grocery stores selling tobacco and nicotine products to anyone under 21 as part of efforts to promote public health and reduce the health, economic and social harms associated with their use.

The new rules will take effect on January 1, 2027.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Products covered

The decision applies to all tobacco and nicotine products and nicotine delivery systems, including e-cigarettes, heated tobacco products and devices, nicotine liquids and cartridges, nicotine pouches, oral and smokeless tobacco products, as well as newly developed products.

Where sales are banned

The sale, display and distribution of these products will be prohibited in nurseries, kindergartens, schools, institutes, universities, colleges and other public and private educational institutions.

The ban will also cover public and private healthcare facilities, government ministries and institutions, sports clubs, health institutes, youth centres, theatres, cinemas and facilities for children and young people.

Sales will also be prohibited at grocery stores, mobile carts, temporary kiosks, exhibitions, entertainment events and vending machines.

The rules also ban sales through websites, apps, social media platforms and delivery services, as well as at outlets located within 200 metres of educational institutions, according to local Kuwaiti media.

At cooperative societies and parallel markets, the products may only be sold in designated areas under supervision and must not be placed where customers can access them directly without assistance.

Product requirements

The decision bans the import, manufacture, distribution, sale or storage of products that are of unknown origin or do not meet approved specifications.

Products designed, packaged or marketed to appeal to children and young people are also prohibited, as are products that exceed approved limits for nicotine, ingredients or emissions.

All products must be registered and approved by the Ministry of Health, with manufacturers and suppliers required to disclose information including ingredients, nicotine concentration, country of origin and batch details.

Health warnings and age limit

Health warnings, including text and images, must cover at least 50% of the main display area of the packaging, according to local media.

Advertising and smoking restrictions

The decision also bans advertising, promotion, sponsorship, free samples, gifts and discounts for the covered products.

E-cigarettes and heated tobacco products will be subject to the same restrictions as smoking in public and enclosed areas where smoking is prohibited.

The Ministry of Health, in coordination with the relevant authorities, will oversee inspections, monitoring and enforcement, including recording violations.