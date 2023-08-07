Kuwait bans horror film featuring trans actor

It features transgender Australian actor Zoe Terakes but no explicit LGBTQ references in any of its scenes

By AFP Published: Mon 7 Aug 2023, 6:40 PM Last updated: Mon 7 Aug 2023, 6:41 PM

Kuwait has banned a horror film featuring a transgender actor, authorities told AFP on Monday, despite the movie screening in other parts of the conservative Gulf region.

The film titled 'Talk to Me', which is currently in theatres in other Gulf countries, features transgender Australian actor Zoe Terakes but no explicit LGBTQ references in any of its scenes.

Kuwaiti authorities have "banned the screening of the Australian film, Talk to Me" which was scheduled for release last week, Hisham Alghanim, vice chairman of the Kuwait National Cinema Company, told AFP.

The reasons for the ban "are unknown until now", he said.

Kuwait's information ministry was not immediately available for comment.

ALSO READ: