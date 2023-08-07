Kuwait bans horror film featuring trans actor

The Jeddah meeting follows talks in Copenhagen in June that were designed to be informal and did not yield an official statement
Kuwait has banned a horror film featuring a transgender actor, authorities told AFP on Monday, despite the movie screening in other parts of the conservative Gulf region.
The film titled 'Talk to Me', which is currently in theatres in other Gulf countries, features transgender Australian actor Zoe Terakes but no explicit LGBTQ references in any of its scenes.
Kuwaiti authorities have "banned the screening of the Australian film, Talk to Me" which was scheduled for release last week, Hisham Alghanim, vice chairman of the Kuwait National Cinema Company, told AFP.
The reasons for the ban "are unknown until now", he said.
Kuwait's information ministry was not immediately available for comment.
ALSO READ:
The Jeddah meeting follows talks in Copenhagen in June that were designed to be informal and did not yield an official statement
The medicine has been shown to work faster than other antidepressants and is designed to be taken only over a short two-week period
Minister says it could take about four months to complete the process of a census and draw new constituency boundaries
Alan Mamedi tells her she is welcome to work at Truecaller at any of its offices after finishing studies
Earlier on July 17, an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 had jolted Argentina
Queensland Supreme Court rules that the ban is unconstitutional under the Racial Discrimination Act
He rejects all the charges against him as politically motivated and accuses the government of seeking to keep him behind bars for life
The potential witness pool is vast and includes members of the former president's inner circle deeply involved in his reelection campaign