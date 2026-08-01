1,253 arrested in Kuwait for violating residency and labour laws

Kuwait has arrested 1,253 individuals wanted for security reasons and violating residency and labour laws as part of the ongoing comprehensive security campaign in the Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area.

In a press release issued on Saturday, the Ministry of Interior said that the campaign, led by Undersecretary Major General Abdulwahab Al-Wuhaib, and in coordination with relevant government agencies, resulted in the apprehension of 36 children born out of wedlock, alongwith their mothers. Legal procedures were taken against them as they were referred to concerned authorities.

The release also indicated that Kuwait Municipality issued 777 violation reports, removed 27 abandoned vehicles, and placed 64 warning stickers on other abandoned vehicles.

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Additionally, cleaning operations were carried out, Kuwait News Agency said in their report. The Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy reduced the electrical load in Farwaniya Governorate by 60 per cent as a result of cutting off the power of 1,200 illegal residences.

The Ministry of Public Works identified 1,432 dilapidated houses, closed 20 illegal sewage connections, and addressed 60 cases of sewage overflow in the area's streets.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued 256 violation reports and 10 closure orders, while the Ministry of Health treated 784 cases at the shelter and referred 61 to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Kuwait Fire Force implemented 188 administrative closure orders.

The Environment Public Authority issued 90 violation reports for environmental infractions and referred them to the Public Prosecution, while inspection tours continued to monitor violations.

The Public Authority for Food and Nutrition issued 315 violation reports and nine reports for the destruction of food items and submitted 12 requests to close violating establishments.

The Public Authority for Manpower conducted field inspections of 376 individuals, identified 129 cases of bribery related to residency permits, and referred 110 individuals from the expatriate workers' shelter to the Deportation Department.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed that the security campaigns are ongoing and will include all violating areas according to an integrated field plan, stressing that all legal measures will be taken against anyone who is proven to be in violation, in order to contribute to maintaining security and public order, preventing the recurrence of violations and abuses, and enhancing the quality of life.