Kuwait arrests one for filming drone interception, causing traffic accident

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Kuwait's Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced the arrest of a social media user who filmed and published clips showing air defence systems intercepting missiles. He also caused a traffic accident while filming the defence activity.

On Wednesday, a drone strike on a passenger terminal in Kuwait's international airport killed one person and wounded several people. The attacks also forced the suspension of air traffic in Kuwait.

In a statement, the MoI said the individual was arrested after authorities monitored content on social media. The videos included footage of air defence operations responding to incoming Iranian missiles. Authorities said filming and sharing such material was “irresponsible behaviour” that undermines public interest and violates security guidelines, especially during sensitive times.

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The ministry stressed that publishing or circulating images or videos related to military sites, security installations, or field operations is strictly prohibited and will not be tolerated.

The Ministry revealed the suspect used his mobile phone to film while driving, causing a traffic accident. Officials said this is a separate violation of traffic laws.

Legal action and enforcement warning

The ministry said firm legal actions will be taken against anyone breaching security instructions or traffic laws. It added these violations are more serious given the “exceptional circumstances” the country and region are experiencing.

Authorities urged citizens and residents to comply with all official instructions and avoid sharing or circulating sensitive material that could affect public safety or national security.