Kuwait arrests 2 minors for learning how to make explosives, communicating with Daesh

Two juveniles have been arrested in Kuwait for communicating with Daesh and receiving training in manufacturing explosives, to target a place of worship belonging to a sect.

The arrests were carried out as part of security monitoring, investigation and surveillance operations.

Legal action was taken against both juveniles, and they were referred to relevant authorities to complete the necessary legal procedures.

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The authority urged parents and guardians to closely monitor their children and educate them about the risks of becoming involved in any ideas, behaviours or actions criminalised by law.

Parents were also urged to monitor their children's use of social media, increase family supervision and guidance, and instil values of loyalty, national belonging and respect for the law, to help protect them and increase their awareness and sense of responsibility towards the country.

Kuwait's Ministry of Interior also affirmed that it will continue its efforts to monitor and track anything that could undermine the security and safety of society. It also said it will deal with any practices that violate the law according to applicable legal procedures, to safeguard the security of the country and the safety of members of society.