Kuwait's armed forces clash with IRGC-linked infiltrators; UAE condemns hostile act

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Kuwait's interior ministry said on Tuesday it had arrested four infiltrators affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) after they attempted to enter the Gulf state by sea, according to the state news agency Kuna.

A member of the armed forces was wounded during an exchange of fire with Kuwaiti forces on the island, and two of the Revolutionary Guard members managed to escape, it added.

The four men — two navy colonels, a captain, and a lieutenant commander — admitted they had been tasked by Iran's ideological army with "infiltrating" Bubiyan Island.

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The arrested individuals are: Naval Colonel Amir Hossein Abd Mohammad Zaraei, Naval Colonel Abdosamad Yadalah Qanavati, Naval Captain Ahmad Jamshid Gholam Reza Zolfaghari, and First Lieutenant Mohammad Hossein Sohrab Foroughi Rad.

They confessed to being tasked by the IRGC with infiltrating Bubiyan Island on Friday, May 1, aboard a fishing boat specifically chartered for this purpose, which included carrying out hostile acts against the State of Kuwait.

UAE condemns hostile act

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Minister of Foreign Affairs, condemned the infiltration attempt in the strongest terms.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed the UAE's solidarity with the State of Kuwait and its full support for all measures taken by its security authorities to counter these terrorist actions.

He also commended the efficiency and vigilance of the Kuwaiti security authorities in successfully uncovering this terrorist plot, reiterating the UAE's categorical rejection of all forms of terrorism, and emphasized the importance of strengthening regional and international cooperation to counter such threats.

He reaffirmed that the security of the State of Kuwait is an integral part of the security of the UAE and the Arab Gulf states, and reiterated the UAE's full support for all actions taken by Kuwait to maintain its security and stability and protect its national achievements.

[With inputs from WAM]