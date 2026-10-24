Kuwait arrests 3 for selling e-cigarettes to school students hidden in food products

Kuwait has arrested three people accused of selling and delivering e-cigarettes to school students by concealing them inside food items to hide the products from parents, the Ministry of Interior said on Saturday.

The ministry said the operation followed reports that e-cigarettes were becoming increasingly common among some secondary school students.

Investigations by the Capital Governorate Criminal Investigation Department led officers to a grocery shop used to receive orders, prepare them and package them to disguise their contents, state news agency KUNA reported.

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After obtaining legal authorisation, officers arrested one suspect while he was delivering an order and raided the premises used to prepare the deliveries, arresting two others.

The operation was carried out in coordination with judicial enforcement officers from Kuwait Municipality, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition.

The three suspects admitted their involvement, the ministry said. Two managed the grocery shop and prepared orders, concealing e-cigarettes inside food items for financial gain, while the third delivered the products despite knowing what they contained.

The authorities issued the relevant violations and confiscated the seized items. Legal action has been taken against the suspects ahead of their referral to the competent authorities.

The ministry said the operation was part of its ongoing efforts to protect minors, warning that those involved had exploited delivery services to make e-cigarettes more accessible to students while concealing their contents from parents.

It urged parents to monitor what their children buy from shops or order through delivery services, maintain open communication with them and raise awareness of the dangers of smoking.

The ministry also pledged to continue pursuing those who target minors through such practices, stressing that protecting children requires cooperation between families and security agencies.

“Protecting our children is a shared responsibility, and cooperation between families and security agencies is fundamental to keeping them safe,” the ministry said.

Kuwait's anti-smoking law, issued in 1995, prohibits the sale or provision of cigarettes and tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21.