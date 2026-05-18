Kuwait arrests 11 for separate narcotics cases, seizes drugs

Kuwait authorities apprehended 11 individuals in connection with various drug cases.

Those arrested included two Kuwaiti citizens, one Egyptian national, two Bangladeshi nationals, one Indian national, two Nepalese nationals, and three "stateless individuals", according to Kuwait's Ministry of Interior.

The accused were found in possession of quantities of narcotics and psychotropic substances, as well as firearms, ammunition, and alcohol.

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The seizures resulted in the following, according to Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior:

Approximately 150 grams of liquid methamphetamine

Approximately 43 grams of methamphetamine

Approximately 41 grams of hashish

Approximately 80 grams of Lyrica and 210 Lyrica capsules

Approximately 202 grams of heroin

Approximately one gram of cocaine

Approximately 70 ml of a synthetic cannabinoid

507 Captagon pills were seized

Two rolled hashish cigarettes were seized

Six bottles of liquor were seized

Three jerrycans containing alcoholic substances were seized

Two precision scales for weighing narcotics were seized

A firearm, 39 rounds of live ammunition, and one magazine were seized

290 Kuwaiti dinars, proceeds from drug trafficking, were seized

Kuwait said the necessary legal measures were taken against the accused, and they had been referred to the competent authorities to complete the investigations and take the necessary action against them.