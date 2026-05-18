Kuwait arrests 11 for separate narcotics cases, seizes drugs
Kuwait authorities said the necessary legal measures were taken against the accused, and they had been referred to the competent authorities to complete the investigations
- PUBLISHED: Mon 18 May 2026, 10:25 PM
Kuwait authorities apprehended 11 individuals in connection with various drug cases.
Those arrested included two Kuwaiti citizens, one Egyptian national, two Bangladeshi nationals, one Indian national, two Nepalese nationals, and three "stateless individuals", according to Kuwait's Ministry of Interior.
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The accused were found in possession of quantities of narcotics and psychotropic substances, as well as firearms, ammunition, and alcohol.
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The seizures resulted in the following, according to Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior:
Approximately 150 grams of liquid methamphetamine
Approximately 43 grams of methamphetamine
Approximately 41 grams of hashish
Approximately 80 grams of Lyrica and 210 Lyrica capsules
Approximately 202 grams of heroin
Approximately one gram of cocaine
Approximately 70 ml of a synthetic cannabinoid
507 Captagon pills were seized
Two rolled hashish cigarettes were seized
Six bottles of liquor were seized
Three jerrycans containing alcoholic substances were seized
Two precision scales for weighing narcotics were seized
A firearm, 39 rounds of live ammunition, and one magazine were seized
290 Kuwaiti dinars, proceeds from drug trafficking, were seized
Kuwait said the necessary legal measures were taken against the accused, and they had been referred to the competent authorities to complete the investigations and take the necessary action against them.