Kuwait arrests 11 for separate narcotics cases, seizes drugs

Kuwait authorities said the necessary legal measures were taken against the accused, and they had been referred to the competent authorities to complete the investigations

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 18 May 2026, 10:25 PM
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Kuwait authorities apprehended 11 individuals in connection with various drug cases.

Those arrested included two Kuwaiti citizens, one Egyptian national, two Bangladeshi nationals, one Indian national, two Nepalese nationals, and three "stateless individuals", according to Kuwait's Ministry of Interior.

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The accused were found in possession of quantities of narcotics and psychotropic substances, as well as firearms, ammunition, and alcohol.

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The seizures resulted in the following, according to Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior:

  • Approximately 150 grams of liquid methamphetamine

  • Approximately 43 grams of methamphetamine

  • Approximately 41 grams of hashish

  • Approximately 80 grams of Lyrica and 210 Lyrica capsules

  • Approximately 202 grams of heroin

  • Approximately one gram of cocaine

  • Approximately 70 ml of a synthetic cannabinoid

  • 507 Captagon pills were seized

  • Two rolled hashish cigarettes were seized

  • Six bottles of liquor were seized

  • Three jerrycans containing alcoholic substances were seized

  • Two precision scales for weighing narcotics were seized

  • A firearm, 39 rounds of live ammunition, and one magazine were seized

  • 290 Kuwaiti dinars, proceeds from drug trafficking, were seized

Kuwait said the necessary legal measures were taken against the accused, and they had been referred to the competent authorities to complete the investigations and take the necessary action against them.

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