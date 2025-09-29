  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Sep 29, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 7, 1447 | Fajr 04:53 | DXB clear.png33.1°C

Photos: Kuwait arrests man planning to bomb places of worship

The Arab individual was said to be affiliated with a banned group and was arrested after thorough investigations by the security forces

Published: Mon 29 Sept 2025, 9:09 PM

Top Stories

First look at Dubai Miracle Garden 2025: 150 million flowers bloom as tunes ring out

First look at Dubai Miracle Garden 2025: 150 million flowers bloom as tunes ring out

Netanyahu apologises to Qatar Prime Minister for Doha attack, Israeli media reports

Netanyahu apologises to Qatar Prime Minister for Doha attack, Israeli media reports

Dubai Miracle Garden continues resident discounts, reduces kids entry fees

Dubai Miracle Garden continues resident discounts, reduces kids entry fees

Kuwait announced it arrested a resident who had planned to bomb places of worship in the country, according to a statement by the Ministry of Interior.

The Arab individual was said to be affiliated with a banned group and was arrested after thorough investigations by the security forces.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Abu Dhabi Police announce job opportunities for citizens

thumb-image

What to do if you’re caught in a high-rise fire

thumb-image

UAE weather: Alerts issued for fog, rough seas; temperatures to dip to 22ºC

thumb-image

Asia Cup: Not shaking hands is not good for cricket, says Pakistan captain ahead of India final

thumb-image

Dubai: Five men jailed, fined up to Dh10,145 over online investment scam

 

After searching his residence, the authority uncovered several devices and materials used in the manufacture of explosives, along with instructions on how to prepare and use them. This confirmed the dangerous nature of the plot he was intending to execute.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The ministry affirmed that it stands firmly and decisively against anyone who attempts to compromise the country’s security or threaten the safety of society.

"It will not, under any circumstances, allow such terrorist plots to proceed and will confront them with full force and determination in order to protect the nation's security and the safety of its citizens and residents," it stated.