Photos: Kuwait arrests man planning to bomb places of worship

Kuwait announced it arrested a resident who had planned to bomb places of worship in the country, according to a statement by the Ministry of Interior.

The Arab individual was said to be affiliated with a banned group and was arrested after thorough investigations by the security forces.

After searching his residence, the authority uncovered several devices and materials used in the manufacture of explosives, along with instructions on how to prepare and use them. This confirmed the dangerous nature of the plot he was intending to execute.

The ministry affirmed that it stands firmly and decisively against anyone who attempts to compromise the country’s security or threaten the safety of society.

"It will not, under any circumstances, allow such terrorist plots to proceed and will confront them with full force and determination in order to protect the nation's security and the safety of its citizens and residents," it stated.