Watch: Kuwait arrests three fugitives in high-speed chase after escape from prison

Kuwait has successfully found and arrested the fugitive inmates who had recently escaped correctional facilities in the country, after the three individuals were caught fleeing in a pick-up truck together.

The Ministry of Interior announced it had tracked the escapees and found their locations, apprehended them and returned them to the competent authority to complete legal actions against them.

Authorities also discovered two firearms in possession of the fugitives.

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The three inmates are: Hassan Salem Al-Rashidi (Kuwaiti), Ahmed Mohammed Qata (Non-Kuwaiti) and Ali Manahi Al-Subaie (Kuwaiti).

Prior to their arrest, their information had been circulated to all border entry and exit points in the country to prevent them from fleeing abroad. The authorities then carried out intensive security operations, precise investigations, and continuous pursuit that resulted in tracking their locations and capturing them.

A video released by the authority shows a fleet of vehicles heading out after the three men were caught on a CCTV camera in a red pick-up truck. Two police cars then engaged in a hot pursuit, tracking down the escape vehicle.

The men were found with their passports on them as they attempted to flee the country, along with two firearms.

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The arrest came directly under the directives of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, who had ordered the formation of an immediate investigation committee after the prisoners escaped.

The security authorities had urged everyone to exercise caution and avoid any dealings with the escaped inmates, with the public also requested to immediately report any information related to them by calling the emergency number 112.

The ministry emphasised that security personnel will continue to perform their duties with utmost firmness and vigilance in pursuing and apprehending anyone who attempts to violate the law or disrupt public security and order.

It also affirmed that the security of society is a red line, and that the hand of justice will reach everyone who tries to evade legal accountability or provide aid to wanted individuals and those who act outside the law.