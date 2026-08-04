Kuwait arrests 23 over drug trafficking, possession

Kuwait authorities arrested 23 people accused of drug trafficking and possession in a series of anti-narcotics campaign, according to the country's Ministry of Interior.

The suspects were arrested in 12 separate cases after the intensive surveillance and investigations carried out by the General Directorate for Drug Control.

Authorities seized various quantities of narcotics and psychotropic substances intended for trafficking and personal use. They also confiscated sensitivity scales, bullets, and a sum of money believed to proceeds from drug trafficking, and packaging materials used to prepare narcotics for distribution.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authority said the arrests are part of the ongoing crackdown on drug-related crimes, adding that security operations will continue with no leniency towards anyone proven involved in trafficking, promoting, possessing, or using narcotic drugs and psychotropic substance