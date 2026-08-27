Kuwait arrests two for using counterfeit government stamps and misusing funds

Authorities in Kuwait have arrested an Egyptian resident and a Kuwaiti citizen working in a hospital for selling counterfeit government stamps and misappropriating funds owed to the state. The investigation and arrest occured through a joint operation between The Criminal Security Affairs Sector in Kuwait and the International Criminal Police Department (Interpol).

The Egyptian man, who worked as a security guard at the government hospital, was the first to be arrested. He was found in possession of several counterfeit government stamps.

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During questioning, he led authorities to the second suspect, a Kuwaiti woman working in the same hospital, who was also found with these fake stamps. She confessed to exploiting her position at the hospital for financial gain by processing transactions using counterfeit government stamps. She would remove previously used stamps from stored documents, keep them and reuse them in other transactions.

Below is a video shared by the Ministry of Interior in Kuwait, in which the fake stamps are clearly shown.

The suspects and the seized stamps were referred to the competent authorities who will take the necessary legal action.