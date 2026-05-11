Kuwait authorities arrest 10, seize 3 unlicensed slaughterhouses

The sites were raided and ten individuals of Indian and Bangladeshi nationalities were arrested

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 11 May 2026, 7:41 PM
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Kuwait authorities seized three livestock pens being used as unlicensed slaughterhouses. Action was taken as part of the country's Ministry of Interior monitoring of illegal activities and violations affecting public health.

Ten individuals of Indian and Bangladeshi nationalities were arrested. When the sites were raided, the workers were caught while carrying out slaughtering operations inside the illegal facilities.

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Investigations revealed that the pens, in the Kabd area, were being used for purposes other than those for which they were designated, in violation of the Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources' regulations.

The workers were operating without obtaining the necessary licenses or being subject to oversight by the relevant authorities.

Kuwait's Ministry of Interior confirmed that all necessary legal measures are being taken against the individuals in coordination with the relevant authorities.

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