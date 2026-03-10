Kuwait announces Eid Al Fitr holidays for government employees
Two possibilities have been outlined based on when the last day of Ramadan 2026 will be
- PUBLISHED: Tue 10 Mar 2026, 10:05 PM
Kuwait has announced two possibilities for Eid Al Fitr holidays for employees in ministries and government entities.
The first: If Ramadan ends on Thursday, March 19, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will be holidays.
Recommended For You
The second: If Ramadan ends on Wednesday, March 18, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be holidays.