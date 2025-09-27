  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sat, Sep 27, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 5, 1447 | Fajr 04:52 | DXB weather-sun.svg38.3°C

Watch: Kuwait foils attempt to smuggle 3,037 bottles of alcohol hidden in cable reels

The cable reels were cut open to discover bottles of alcohol hidden inside a shipping container at Shuwaikh Port, a video shared by Kuwait's Ministry of Interior showed

Published: Sat 27 Sept 2025, 4:25 PM

Top Stories

Dubai authority bars HDFC Bank’s DIFC branch from taking new clients

Dubai authority bars HDFC Bank’s DIFC branch from taking new clients

India-Pakistan Asia Cup final: Will there be a handshake?

India-Pakistan Asia Cup final: Will there be a handshake?

Dubai Fountain reopens October 1: Show timings revealed; new upgrades planned

Dubai Fountain reopens October 1: Show timings revealed; new upgrades planned

An attempt to smuggle a large quantity of alcohol hidden inside cable reels in a shipping container at Kuwait's Shuwaikh Port has been foiled by authorities.

In a statement on X, Kuwait's Ministry of Interior said that the General Administration of Customs, acting on intelligence provided by the Customs Investigation Department and with support from the General Fire Force, successfully thwarted the attempt to smuggle 3,037 bottles of alcohol concealed inside a 20-foot shipping container arriving from a European country.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Intel seeks investment from Apple, Bloomberg News reports

thumb-image

South Korea is committed to concluding US tariff deal, says its industry minister

thumb-image

Watch: UAE President meets UFC Middleweight world champion Khamzat Chimaev

thumb-image

Dubai Fountain reopens October 1: Show timings revealed; new upgrades planned

thumb-image

Nobel Peace Prize winner Mohan Munasinghe on why climate action must be aligned with SDGs

 

The operation was carried out in line with the directives of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahd Yousef Saud Al-Sabah to tighten customs control and confront smuggling attempts.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Suspicion arose over the contents of the container, which was declared as carrying steel cable reels. A detailed inspection was carried out in coordination with the Fire Force, which deployed a specialized team to dismantle the reels. This process led to the discovery of approximately 3,037 bottles of alcohol hidden inside in an attempt to evade inspection.

A video shared by the Kuwait's Ministry of Interior showed how the cable reels were cut open to discover the hidden bottles.

Take a look:

After completing a thorough search of the container and confirming it contained no additional alcohol or prohibited substances, immediate coordination was made with the Criminal Security Sector, represented by the General Department of Narcotics Control. They were provided with full details of the shipment and the company involved to pursue investigations, apprehend those responsible, and take the necessary legal measures.

This seizure demonstrates the General Administration of Customs’ success in uncovering new smuggling methods and reflects the high level of readiness and effective coordination among the relevant authorities in protecting the country from the entry of banned materials.

The General Administration of Customs reaffirmed its commitment to taking strict action against anyone attempting to smuggle prohibited substances and to continuously strengthening the customs security system with the highest efficiency.