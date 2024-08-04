Kuwait Airways operates last flights from Beirut due to regional situation

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 7:47 PM

Kuwait Airways operated its last flight from Beirut to Kuwait on Sunday, August 4, 2024. The carrier used two flights to serve a large number of passengers who wanted to return to the Gulf country.

Earlier, the airline urged passengers to be at the airport four hours before their scheduled departure. Additionally, reservation dates can be modified through the airline’s ticket reservation channels.

The company said in a press release that the decision was made in coordination with the Foreign Ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

On Wednesday, the DGCA affirmed it was continually coordinating with the Foreign Ministry and Kuwaiti air carriers to reschedule flights from and to Beirut via Kuwait International Airport.

In a statement, the KAC urged passengers who want to reschedule their booking to call from outside Kuwait at hotline: 009611985181, 0096524345555 (171), or WhatsApp: 0096522200171.

Citizens asked to leave

Saudi Arabia and Oman called on its citizens to leave Lebanon immediately due to the deteriorating security situation in the region.

Oman's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised against travel to Lebanon and has provided contact information for the Omani Embassy in Beirut for any emergencies. This advisory comes as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of Omani citizens.

The Saudi embassy in Beirut asked citizens to leave in "compliance with the decision to ban travel to Lebanon." The embassy added that it "is closely following the developments of events" in southern Lebanon.

Travel rush

Travellers waited in long lines at Beirut airport on Sunday, some after cutting summer holidays short, as airlines have cancelled flights and fears have grown of all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah.

Hezbollah movement has traded near-daily fire with Israeli forces in support of ally Hamas since the Palestinian militant group's October 7 attack on Israel triggered the Gaza war.