Kuwait Airways flight bound for Philippines faces technical glitch before takeoff

A Kuwait Airways plane carrying 284 passengers bound for the Philippines was involved in a minor incident on Friday, KUNA reported. The incident happened at 4:24am at the Kuwait International Airport, before takeoff, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced on Friday.

DGCA spokesperson Abdullah Al-Rajhi stated in a press release that the incident resulted in no injuries to passengers or crew. He explained that the incident was caused by a sudden technical malfunction in the braking system while the aircraft was taxiing.

He confirmed that all passengers on flight KU417 were safe and in good health, noting that the minor damage was limited to the aircraft's fuselage.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Al-Rajhi added that the relevant technical authorities immediately addressed the situation. The aircraft was secured and the necessary technical inspections were conducted to ensure operational safety.

An alternative flight was provided to the passengers, which departed at 12:20pm. He emphasized that the safety of passengers and crew is a top priority for the DGCA and Kuwait Airways, and that such incidents are handled with the highest standards of air safety.