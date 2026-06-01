Kuwait army says air defences intercept missile, drone attacks

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Kuwaiti air defences intercepted hostile missile and drone attacks early on Monday, the military reported.

"The General Staff of the Army wishes to advise that any sounds of explosions heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting these hostile attacks," the Kuwait Army said in a post on its official X account.

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Residents are advised to adhere to security and safety guidance issued by the competent authorities.

The incident comes days after Kuwait's military reported a similar interception on May 28, when air defence systems engaged hostile missiles and drones.

At the time, the army did not specify the origin of the threats but said the explosions heard across the country were caused by interception operations.