Kuwait army says air defences intercept missile, drone attacks

The Kuwaiti Army notes that if explosion sounds are heard, they result from the air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 1 Jun 2026, 7:47 AM
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Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Kuwaiti air defences intercepted hostile missile and drone attacks early on Monday, the military reported.

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"The General Staff of the Army wishes to advise that any sounds of explosions heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting these hostile attacks," the Kuwait Army said in a post on its official X account.

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Residents are advised to adhere to security and safety guidance issued by the competent authorities.

The incident comes days after Kuwait's military reported a similar interception on May 28, when air defence systems engaged hostile missiles and drones.

At the time, the army did not specify the origin of the threats but said the explosions heard across the country were caused by interception operations.

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