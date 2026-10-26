Kuwait sentences 3 to death, jails 8 over plot to kill interior minister, Iran links

Kuwait’s Criminal Court on Monday sentenced three men to death, while eight others received five-year prison terms.

The case involved espionage for Iran, membership in Hezbollah and a plot to assassinate the country’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, local media reported.

The three men sentenced to death were identified as Hussein Abdullah Al-Matouq, Hassan Abdulhadi Hajieh and Abdulreza Haidar Dehqani.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The verdict was issued by the Criminal Court’s State Security Circuit, presided over by Judge Nasser Al-Badr and joined by three other judges.

Plot to assassinate interior minister

The case involved charges of harming Kuwait’s national interests, collaborating with Iran, joining the Lebanese Hezbollah organisation and planning hostile acts against the state, including the assassination of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, according to local media reports.

According to details reported about the case, defendants four through 10 met to plan the assassination and divided responsibilities among themselves.

The 11th defendant was tasked with providing the equipment needed for the operation under the direction of the first three defendants, local media said.

The defendants were also accused of attempting to use explosives in an operation intended to spread fear in Kuwait. The 11th defendant was charged with attempting to bring explosives into the country to enable the planned operation.

Court stresses national security and sovereignty

The court said the defendants had sought to undermine Kuwait’s security, fuel unrest and weaken public confidence in the authorities’ ability to protect lives and property.

It added that national security was a shared right of society as a whole and stressed that Kuwait would not tolerate foreign interference or allow its institutions to be targeted by plots orchestrated from abroad.