Kuwait says 2 drones from Iraq hit northern border posts; no casualties reported

Kuwait’s northern border posts were targeted in the morning, the Kuwaiti army reported.

The official spokesman for the Ministry of Defence, Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, described the attack as a “criminal aggressive attack” involving two fibre-optic wire-guided explosive drones launched from Iraq.

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He said the attack caused material damage, but no casualties were reported.

The Ministry of Defence added that the relevant authorities have immediately taken the necessary measures in response to the incident.