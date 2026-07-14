Kuwait grants first 15-year Golden Residency to Lulu Group's Yusuff Ali

Kuwait has awarded its first 15-year Golden Residency to Indian billionaire Yusuff Ali, chairman of Lulu Group International, under the country's newly launched long-term residency programme aimed at attracting foreign investment.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah presented the residency, describing the initiative as a key step toward attracting high-quality investment and strengthening Kuwait's position as a regional business and investment hub.

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He said the Golden Residency reflects Kuwait's commitment to creating a stable and investor-friendly environment, enabling businesses to operate with greater confidence while supporting the country's long-term economic development.

He added that the government will continue updating its regulations and procedures to keep pace with evolving economic needs.

Kuwait unveiled the Golden Residency programme on June 15, allowing eligible foreign investors and their immediate family members to obtain residency permits valid for up to 15 years.

The scheme also extends to accredited senior executives and approved partners linked to investment entities operating in Kuwait as part of the country's broader efforts to attract foreign capital and establish itself as a leading regional investment destination.