Jordan seizes 9 automatic firearms smuggled into Karak governorate using thermal balloon

Police responded to a report of a suspicious bag in the Muhy area, and cordoned off the area for specialists to inspect it

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 31 Oct 2026, 7:01 PM
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Jordanian authorities have seized nine automatic firearms smuggled into the Kingdom using a thermal balloon, with preliminary investigations indicating they came from the country's southern border.

Jordan Police received a report about a suspicious bag found in the Muhy area of Karak Governorate, according to the General Security Directorate spokesperson. Officers from the Karak Police Department rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area, while specialists examined the bag.

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The inspection uncovered nine automatic firearms and location-tracking devices inside. Authorities said the items had been transported using a thermal balloon and were seized.

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Investigations into the incident are ongoing.


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