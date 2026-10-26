Jordan strikes southern Syria after linking church attackers to 'terrorist groups'

Jordan said on Monday its air force struck what it described as militant hideouts in southern Syria after determining that the attackers behind last week's deadly church attack were linked to "terrorist groups" operating there.

There was no immediate comment from Syrian authorities and it was not clear if the strikes were carried out after coordination with Damascus.

Jordanian security forces arrested three suspects on Monday over a church attack that killed nine people and wounded at least 34 others, authorities said.

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The suspects, who belong to the same family, were arrested after a shootout in Karak governorate, where Friday’s attack took place. Senior security officials said there were no indications so far that the suspects were linked to other militant cells, although investigations are ongoing.

What happened in church attack?

Gunmen opened fire during a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in the village of Hamoud, in Karak governorate, on Friday. The village lies about 120km (75 miles) southwest of the capital, Amman.

The shooting lasted several minutes, witnesses said, killing nine people and wounding at least 34 others. The attack alarmed Jordan’s Christian minority and prompted King Abdullah to order security forces to respond with an “iron fist”.

Jordanian authorities have described the assault as an act of extremist terrorism. No group has claimed responsibility.