Israeli strikes on Hamas in Doha: UAE, Qatar carriers say flights not impacted

Airlines in the UAE and Qatar said their flights have not been impacted by the Israeli attack on Qatar, targeting Hamas officials.

Qatar Airways on Tuesday confirmed that there is no disruption to its flights.

“The recent unfortunate events in Doha have not impacted Qatar Airways operations, and there have been no disruptions as a result. The safety and security of our passengers have been and will always be our top priority,” the Gulf country’s national carrier said in a statement after the attack.

A spokesperson of Dubai’s carrier flydubai also confirmed that its flights are operating as scheduled, but it is monitoring the situation closely.

“We are closely monitoring the situation, and our flights are currently operating to schedule. Customers are advised to check the status of their flights for the latest updates,” said the spokesperson.

Khaleej Times has also reached out to the UAE’s other carriers Emirates and Etihad Airways for a statement on their flight operations.

FlightRadar24 also confirmed to Khaleej Times that there is no extensive impact on flights.

“We are not seeing any extensive impact on the flights at this time in Doha. The airport is operational and flights are departing and arriving,” it said.

Meanwhile, departure and arrival data available on UAE airports showed flights operational as scheduled to and from Doha.