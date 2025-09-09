Gulf countries condemn 'dangerous escalation' as Israel attacks Hamas in Qatar

[Editor's note: Follow KT's live blog for real-time updates on Israeli strike targeting Hamas in Qatar]

Several Gulf countries and nations around the world have expressed their full solidarity for Qatar, after Israel claimed "full responsibility" for strikes targeting Hamas in Doha.

UAE was among the first to condemn the attack, terming it a "blatant violation of the State of Qatar's sovereignty, a dangerous assault on international law and the United Nations Charter, and an irresponsible escalation that threatens regional and international security and stability.”

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia condemned the "brutal Israeli aggression" and said it "places all its capabilities at Qatar's disposal in full support for all the measures that Qatar takes".

Oman also expressed its solidarity with Qatar, and denounced the "blatant breach of state sovereignty" and dangerous escalation that the Israeli strikes represent, threatening the stability of the region.

Kuwait said that actions such as the Israeli strikes directly undermine international peace, highlighting the urgent need for restraint and respect for sovereignty in the region.

Saudi Arabian and Jordanian leaders also called Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim, and expressed their rejection of such "cowardly" acts.

The Gulf Cooperation Council said its member countries "stand as one" in full solidarity "of any measures it takes against despicable and cowardly operation carried out by the Israeli occupation forces on its territory."