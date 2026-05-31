Bahrain's Public Prosecution revealed that a group, with 41 members recently arrested for its links to IRGC and the "Guardianship of the Jurist", sought to spread their ideology by exploiting mosques, religious seminaries and funeral gatherings.

The group went "against Bahrain's interests," and aimed to help the Iranian regime interfere in the country's internal affairs, authorities said.

The group held "inflammatory speeches against the interests of the homeland, and recruiting elements to join that organisation to participate in its activities and study the doctrine of the Guardianship of the Jurist in Iran and disseminate it in Bahrain".

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They also sought to "terrorise" religious scholars who opposed the approach of the Guardianship of the Jurist by issuing fatwas against them and marginalising them and intellectually terrorising them, the Public Prosecution added.

Collecting funds, spreading terror

The defendants sought to incite and commit terrorist acts, riots, and sabotage in Bahrain.

The accused were engaged in collecting funds to finance terror activities, with some funds also transferred to Iran, Iraq, and Lebanon to support and finance terrorist organisations there. Bahrain seized the bank accounts of members, and funds that the IRGC-linked group collected, authorities said.

Some of the accused also benefited from and utilised the collected funds for their personal affairs and to meet their individual needs, the Bahrain authority said. These include purchasing gold jewellery, real estate, cars, and paying the educational costs for their children. Investigations are ongoing.

Publications seized

In addition, a large number of publications were seized, as they promoted the ideology of the Guardianship of the Jurist. Investigations revealed that the accused had committed numerous crimes threatening the security of the country and the safety of society, as well as financial crimes.

The interrogation of the group is ongoing, with the presence of lawyers for some members, authorities clarified. They were all provided with all legal guarantees, and their pretrial detention was ordered pending the investigation, according to Bahrain's Public Prosecution.