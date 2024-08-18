Iraq summons UK Charge d'Affaires over ambassador's remarks

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 7:29 PM

Iraq has summoned UK's chargé d'affaires over remarks made by the British Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Hitchen about the country's security and political issues, the country's state news agency reported on Sunday.

The ambassador's remarks reflect "a bleak image of Iraq's security and political situation," it added.

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) delivered a protest note on Sunday to Ruth Coverdale, the UK charge d'Affaires of the United Kingdom's Embassy in Baghdad.

"The protest note was issued in response to remarks made by the UK's Ambassador to the Republic of Iraq, Stephen Hitchen, which portrayed a bleak image of Iraq's security and political situation, reflecting negatively on the country's government and its diverse communities," the statement added.