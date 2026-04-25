Watch: First group of Iranian Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Iranian Hajj pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia, Riyadh-based broadcaster Al Arabiya reported Saturday, despite a deterioration in ties between the Gulf kingdom and the Islamic republic during the Middle East war.

Saudi Arabia's Hajj ministry informed Al Arabiya that the first Iranians had arrived this year by air for the annual holy Muslim pilgrimage, the channel reported in a post on X.

Iran's Press TV shared a video of pilgrims deboarding at Medina's Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport.

The first group of Iranian Hajj pilgrims arrives at Medina's Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport following the US-Israeli war on Iran.



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Iran bombarded its Gulf neighbours, including Saudi Arabia, with missiles and drones for over a month in response to US and Israeli attacks on the Islamic republic beginning on February 28.

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Tehran's aerial campaign halted earlier this month when the US and Iran announced a fragile ceasefire.

On April 9, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, in the first official contact between the countries since the start of the war.

On March 1, Riyadh's foreign ministry summoned Iran's ambassador to Saudi Arabia in protest over the attacks on the Gulf kingdom and its neighbours.

The Hajj is due to begin during the last week of May, and pilgrims from across the globe have already begun pouring into Saudi Arabia.