Iran says progress on many issues with US but agreement not imminent

'It is correct to say that we have reached a conclusion on a large portion of the issues under discussion,' Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 25 May 2026, 11:58 AM
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[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Iran said Monday that Tehran and Washington had reached understandings on many issues in exchanges over a deal for ending the war, but warned an agreement was not imminent.

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"It is correct to say that we have reached a conclusion on a large portion of the issues under discussion," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said, during a weekly news briefing.

"But to say that this means the signing of an agreement is imminent — no one can make such a claim," he said, accusing Washington of shifting its positions.

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