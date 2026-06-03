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A passenger terminal at Kuwait International Airport was attacked by a number of Iranian drones on the morning of June 3, according to the official spokesman for the Ministry of Defence in Kuwait.

Brigadier General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi said that the attack resulted in several people sustaining injuries, as well as significant material damage to the building.

He said that armed forces were monitoring the situation and the injured were receiving medical care.

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Flights suspended

The General Civil Aviation Authority in Kuwait said that an emergency plan had been activated at the airport. As such, flights will be suspended or diverted to alternative airports "until further notice," according to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

KUNA also reported that technical teams have begun their work assessing the damage on facilities and operational systems at the airport, in order to determine how to restore them.

Kuwait Airways also announced that it would halt operations following the attack. Bank branches of the National Bank of Kuwait in terminals 1 and 4 of the airport have been temporarily closed as well.

Multiple attacks in recent days

Kuwait intercepted missile and drones from Iran on June 2 — an attack that was strongly condemned by Kuwait, UAE and other countries as a dangerous escalation of tensions in the region.

Later, after another round of attacks, the US Central Command (Centcom) said, "Two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart en route, and three missiles launched at Bahrain were immediately intercepted by US and Bahrain air defense forces."

Centcom said an "additional wave of Iranian drones attempting to attack US forces in Kuwait failed to impact intended targets," with several drones shot down.

The fragile ceasefire between Iran and US since April 8 has occasionally given way to strikes from warring parties. While talks are ongoing, Washington and Tehran have failed to agree upon a deal for a more permanent end to the conflict.

(With inputs from AFP)