Indian man airlifted to Oman hospital after traffic accident

An Indian national injured in a traffic accident in Oman has been airlifted to hospital for medical treatment, the Royal Oman Police said.

The Royal Oman Police Air Wing carried out a medical evacuation after the man sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred approximately 40km south of Himaa Governorate.

Following the accident, the injured man was transported by air to Nizwa Hospital, where he is receiving medical care.

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The Royal Oman Police said his condition is being monitored by medical teams, without providing further details about the nature or severity of his injuries.