Indian man airlifted to Oman hospital after traffic accident

The Royal Oman Police said his condition is being monitored by medical teams, without providing further details about the nature or severity of his injuries

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 29 Aug 2026, 6:53 PM
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An Indian national injured in a traffic accident in Oman has been airlifted to hospital for medical treatment, the Royal Oman Police said.

The Royal Oman Police Air Wing carried out a medical evacuation after the man sustained injuries in a road accident that occurred approximately 40km south of Himaa Governorate.

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Following the accident, the injured man was transported by air to Nizwa Hospital, where he is receiving medical care.

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The Royal Oman Police said his condition is being monitored by medical teams, without providing further details about the nature or severity of his injuries.

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