Indian killed as projectile hits MKD VYOM; Embassy in Oman offers condolences

The Embassy of India on Monday expressed its deepest condolences after the death of an Indian national on board the vessel MKD VYOM. The fire resulted from a projectile hitting the tanker amid rising regional conflict following US and Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliation across the Middle East.

The Embassy confirmed that it is coordinating closely with local authorities in Oman to facilitate the safe and early repatriation of Indian nationals on board the ship. Officials emphasised that the Embassy remains committed to providing all possible assistance in this matter.

On Sunday, the manager of the ship said that a projectile hit the Marshall Islands–flagged product tanker MKD VYOM killing a crew member on board as the vessel sailed off the coast of Oman.

"The vessel suffered an explosion and subsequent fire after being struck by a suspected projectile while off the coast of Muscat, Oman on 1 March," V.Ships Asia said in a statement.

"It is with great sadness that we confirm one crew member, who was in the engine room at the time of the incident, has died."

The Duqm commercial port was targeted by two drones on Sunday, one of which struck a mobile workers' accommodation, the Oman News Agency reported.

A security source reported that, due to the strike on the accommodation, an expatriate worker was injured. According to the statement, debris from the other fell into an area near the fuel tanks; however, there were no human or material losses.