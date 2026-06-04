Indian killed during Iran strikes in Kuwait was travelling home for wedding

[Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Manzoor Ahmed, the Indian expat killed in Kuwait after the Iranian attack on June 3 at Kuwait International Airport, was travelling home to join his family in Madhya Pradesh and attend his nephew's wedding on June 8.

A resident of Ujjain district, the 55-year-old was scheduled to board a flight from Kuwait to Mumbai at around 7.30am on Wednesday, after which he was to take a train to his hometown. His family planned to welcome him at the railway station.

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For nearly 30 years, Manzoor worked as a tailor in Kuwait to support his family. His 18-year-old son spoke to him on Tuesday, unaware it would be their last conversation. His untimely death shattered those plans and marred the family celebrations. The tailor is survived by his wife, son, two daughters and aged mother.

His brother-in-law, Mohammed Ismail, told Indian news agency PTI that government officials informed them about his death and shared details about the arrival of his mortal remains. "We had prepared to receive him at the station. Instead of welcoming him home, we are now leaving for Gujarat to bring his body," said Ismail.

Manzoor's mortal remains are expected to reach Ahmedabad airport around 2am (IST) on Friday.

India's Ambassador to Kuwait, Paramita Tripathi, visited the Central Mortuary in Kuwait, where the victim's mortal remains were kept. She also interacted with the injured Indian expats at hospitals and assured them of all possible assistance and support, the Indian embassy said in a statement.

The mission said that the Embassy is in touch with Manzoor's family and is coordinating with Kuwaiti authorities for expeditious transportation of his mortal remains.

The Ambassador also met Brig Abdulrahim Al-Awadhi, General Manager of the General Department of Criminal Evidence, to convey appreciation for prompt and sensitive support on the matter.

Earlier, the embassy expressed condolences over the death and said it was “in touch with the bereaved family and is closely coordinating with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance to the bereaved family as well as those injured in the incident.”

The latest death has taken the number of reported Indian fatalities linked to the regional conflict to at least 10 since hostilities between Iran and the US began on February 28.

Several Iranian drones hit Terminal 1 of Kuwait International Airport, killing one Indian, injuring at least 63 people, and causing disruption to air traffic. Kuwaiti armed forces said they intercepted 13 hostile ballistic missiles, with projectiles neutralised over several residential areas and debris reported in multiple locations. Authorities also confirmed that 17 hostile drones were intercepted and destroyed.

The escalation came as Iranian and US forces exchanged strikes in what marked one of the most serious tests yet of a fragile April 8 ceasefire, which has largely held despite intermittent violations since the war triggered by the US-Israeli attack on Iran on February 28.