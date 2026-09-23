One Indian killed in attack on vessel transiting towards India, says embassy in Oman

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on US-Iran conflict that began on February 28, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

The Indian embassy in Oman has said that one Indian national was killed in an attack on a vessel transiting towards India.

The embassy said it was closely monitoring the attack on the MV Cape Dao and was coordinating with Omani authorities over the safety of all crew members on board. The vessel had 19 Indian nationals among its crew, the embassy said.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one Indian national in this attack. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," the embassy said, adding that it was coordinating with the RPSL and remained in contact with the family of the deceased.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI), which says it represents seafarers globally and works for their rights, in a post on X, identified the deceased as Suraj Yadav, a wiper from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh. "This is not an isolated tragedy," the union wrote in an open letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking for immediate intervention.

"He was a civilian seafarer, not a combatant. This death is not justified. Indian seafarers keep being killed and reported missing in Hormuz, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and Black Sea. Assurances have not stopped the killing," the FSUI said.