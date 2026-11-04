1 more Indian dies from critical injuries in October 10 Riyadh airport attack

Another Indian national has succumbed to his injuries and died after being wounded in the October 10 Houthi attack on Riyadh airport, bringing the total death toll from the deadly incident to 14.

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, November 4, announced his passing in the ICU, 25 days after the attack shook the Kingdom.

"With a heavy heart, we share that another Indian national, critically injured in the October 10 attack on Riyadh airport, has passed away in ICU," read the statement.

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The mission said it had been by the family's side throughout the treatment, and was with them now as well after the man's passing. No identity has been revealed as of yet.

"We convey heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. We will extend all possible assistance to bring his mortal remains home to India or funeral in Riyadh as per the wishes of the family."

Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh faced back-to-back fatal attacks on October 10 and 11, with Yemen's Houthis claiming strikes that killed over 14 people and injured hundreds over the weekend.

The fatalities on October 10 now include 4 Saudi citizens and 10 residents of the following nationalities: 2 Bangladeshis, 2 Indians, 1 American, 1 Egyptian, 1 Jordanian, 1 Syrian, 1 Palestinian and 1 Sudanese.

The embassy had earlier reported that 11 Indian nationals were injured. Meanwhile, the first deceased Indian national was identified as Yousuf Sahab, a resident of Hyderabad, according to Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Hyderabad MP.

Why are there attacks between Saudi and Houthis?

The attacks attracted strong reactions from nations around the world, including UAE, US and Egypt, which condemned the attacks as a violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty. International airlines such as flydubai, Etihad and Air France had also cancelled flights to and from Riyadh amid the escalation.

Saudi Arabia leads a pro-government coalition fighting against the Houthis in Yemen's civil war, and the group has repeatedly targeted Riyadh since the conflict roared back to life, vowing to hit critical infrastructure and disrupt Saudi airspace.

The conflict in Yemen had lain dormant since 2022 but erupted again in July, and the scale and frequency of the attacks on the Saudi capital since then have been unprecedented in the eight months of wider war in the Middle East.

The Houthis say they are targeting the Kingdom over its support for government forces in Yemen's reignited civil war. Saudi Arabia says it is backing an offensive by Yemen's UN-recognised government to take back territory from the Houthis.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis have vowed retaliation, saying the attacks "will not go unpunished".

[With inputs from AFP and Reuters]